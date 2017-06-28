BRIEF-KemPharm strengthens ADHD prodrug pipeline with development of KP484

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 KemPharm Inc
* KemPharm strengthens adhd prodrug pipeline with development of KP484, a new, super-extended release adhd methylphenidate product candidate
* KemPharm Inc - KP415 end-of-phase 1 meeting with FDA affirms KemPharm's development plan and potential NDA submission as early as late 2018
* KemPharm Inc - Anticipates that it will initiate a human abuse liability (HAL) program of KP415 beginning in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: