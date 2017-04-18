版本:
BRIEF-Kenadyr Mining finalizes drill contract with Quest Exploration

April 18 Kenadyr Mining Corp

* Has finalized a drill contract with Quest Exploration Drilling

* Drilling is expected to commence within next 90 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
