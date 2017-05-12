BRIEF-Kennady Diamonds announces financing increase

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as oil tumbles, tech rebound peters out
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 Kennady Diamonds Inc
* Kennady Diamonds announces financing increase
* Kennady Diamonds -Announced an increase to previously announced non-brokered private placement of combination of shares and flow-through common shares
* Due to heavy demand, non-brokered private placement has been increased from C$10 million to C$12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chubb Ltd executive vice chairman & COO John Keogh reports sale of 20,999 shares of co's common shares on June 16 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2smDbMq) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's Serious Fraud Office has defied critics who accuse it of failing to pursue top executives by criminally charging Barclays and four former senior managers, a month after the ruling party pledged to abolish the crime-fighting agency.