版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 13日 星期六 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Kennady Diamonds announces financing increase

May 12 Kennady Diamonds Inc

* Kennady Diamonds announces financing increase

* Kennady Diamonds -Announced an increase to previously announced non-brokered private placement of combination of shares and flow-through common shares

* Due to heavy demand, non-brokered private placement has been increased from C$10 million to C$12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐