17 小时前
BRIEF-Kennametal Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
2017年8月2日 / 晚上10点33分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-Kennametal Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc:

* Kennametal announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results; provides fiscal 2018 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 sales $565 million versus I/B/E/S view $562.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.30

* Kennametal inc - ‍our capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $210 to $230 million for 2018​

* Kennametal inc - ‍ expects 2018 adjusted eps between $2.00 and $2.30, on organic sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent​

* Kennametal inc - ‍on a combined basis, qtrly pre-tax restructuring and related charges $0.26 per share, primarily from severance and a facility closure​

* Kennametal inc - ‍restructuring programs are currently expected to produce combined annual ongoing pre-tax permanent savings of $165-$180 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

