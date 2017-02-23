版本:
BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc qtrly total revenue $180.4 million

Feb 23 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc reports 4Q and full year 2016 results

* Kennedy-Wilson qtrly total revenue $180.4 million versus $166.3 million

* Kennedy-Wilson qtrly earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
