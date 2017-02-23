版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson increases quarterly dividend by 21%

Feb 23 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy-Wilson increases quarterly dividend by 21%

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc says announced a 21% increase in common dividend per share to $0.17 per quarter or $0.68 on an annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐