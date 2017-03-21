版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Kenon announces changes to its board of directors

March 21 Kenon Holdings Ltd:

* Kenon announces changes to Kenon's board of directors and Goros' executive management

* Kenon Holdings Ltd - Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau, who currently serves as a director of Kenon, has been appointed to serve as chairman of board of Kenon

* Kenon Holdings Ltd says Leon Liu, currently is chief operating officer of Goros, to serve as chief executive officer of Goros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐