BRIEF-Kenon announces changes to its board of directors

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Kenon Holdings Ltd:
* Kenon announces changes to Kenon's board of directors and Goros' executive management
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau, who currently serves as a director of Kenon, has been appointed to serve as chairman of board of Kenon
* Kenon Holdings Ltd says Leon Liu, currently is chief operating officer of Goros, to serve as chief executive officer of Goros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing