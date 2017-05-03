BRIEF-Kenon announces Energuate's issuance of $330 mln senior notes

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Kenon Holdings Ltd
* Kenon announces Energuate's issuance of $330 million senior notes and entry into $120 million loan
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.875% and will be payable semi-annually, with final maturity occurring in May 2027
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds of notes and loan were used to repay in full certain energuate indebtedness
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds will be used to repay IC Power's $120 million ICPDH credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.