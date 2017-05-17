版本:
BRIEF-Kenon Holdings Ltd says IC Power Ltd's unit has issued bonds amounting NIS 320 million

May 17 Kenon Holdings Ltd

* Kenon Holdings Ltd announces IC Power Ltd's unit IC Power Israel Ltd has issued bonds in aggregate principal amount of NIS 320 million (about $89 million)

* Bonds accrue interest at rate of 4.95% which is payable semi-annually beginning in 2018, with final maturity occurring in Dec 2030

* Proceeds of bonds will be disbursed to ICPI upon completion of a reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
