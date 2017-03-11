BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations

March 10 Kenon Holdings Ltd
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros
together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee
obligations
* Says it has agreed to fund provision of up to rmb777
million (approximately $114 million) to qoros automobile co.,
ltd
* Reduction in back-to-back guarantees releases commitments
co has to pay any related interest and fees to chery under
guarantees
* Kenon holdings says funding is connected to remaining
rmb850 million guarantee obligations to joint venture partner
chery automobile co ltd in two tranches
