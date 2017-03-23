版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 18:01 BJT

BRIEF-Keppel Corp says signed MOU with Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corp

March 23 Keppel Corporation Limited:

* Pdf 1: Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel Land To Collaborate On Investment Opportunities With Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corp)

* Keppel land limited has today signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐