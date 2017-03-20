BRIEF-Keppel Corp says unit signed agreement with Borr Drilling for Transocean rigs

March 20 Keppel Corporation Limited:
* Keppel signs heads of agreement with borr drilling for
transocean rigs
* Under new agreement, Borr Drilling will take over
contracts and undertake remaining payment installments to Keppel
Fels
* Price for each rig is usd$216 million, compared to
original price of usd$219 million
* Under agreement construction contracts for five jackup
rigs currently being built by Keppel Fels for Transocean will be
novated to Borr Drilling
* Completion of transaction is expected to take place before
end of may 2017
* Transaction will not have any material impact on net
tangible assets & earnings per share of Keppel Corp for FY17
* "Borr Drilling will also make a down payment of usd$275
million"
* Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd has entered into a heads of
agreement with Borr Drilling Ltd of Bermuda
