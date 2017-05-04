BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.21

May 4 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $11.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for full year 2017 net u.s. Auryxia product sales of $56 to $60 million

* Keryx biopharmaceuticals - q1 2017 net u.s. Auryxia product sales of $10.5 million versus $5.6 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: