BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.77

July 27 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2017 financial results and increased 2017 u.s. Product sales guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.77

* Q2 revenue $15.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc - "Q2 gives us confidence to raise Auryxia's 2017 net product sales guidance to $62 to $66 million"

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc -sees full year 2017 net U.S. Auryxia product sales to $62 to $66 million from $56 to $60 million

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017 totaled $140.5 million compared to $111.8 million as of December 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: