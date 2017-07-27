FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.77
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 中午11点31分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.77

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2017 financial results and increased 2017 u.s. Product sales guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.77

* Q2 revenue $15.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc - "Q2 gives us confidence to raise Auryxia's 2017 net product sales guidance to $62 to $66 million"

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc -sees full year 2017 net U.S. Auryxia product sales to $62 to $66 million from $56 to $60 million

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017 totaled $140.5 million compared to $111.8 million as of December 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

