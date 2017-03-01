版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.32

March 1 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.32

* Q4 revenue $9.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐