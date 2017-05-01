版本:
BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals says additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to plan formularies, effective June 1

May 1 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Auryxia's formulary status at new Part D plan sponsor is effective for remainder of 2017 and full year 2018

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - seeking label expansion for ferric citrate to include treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with non-dialysis dependent ckd

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - supplemental new drug application under review by FDA, with PDUFA target action date of November 6, 2017 for completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
