BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals says additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to plan formularies, effective June 1

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Auryxia's formulary status at new Part D plan sponsor is effective for remainder of 2017 and full year 2018
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - seeking label expansion for ferric citrate to include treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with non-dialysis dependent ckd
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - supplemental new drug application under review by FDA, with PDUFA target action date of November 6, 2017 for completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt