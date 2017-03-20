版本:
BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals says nation's largest medicare PART D plan sponsor has added auryxia to its Part D plan formularies

March 20 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Keryx biopharmaceuticals inc - nation's largest medicare part d plan sponsor has added auryxia to its medicare part d plan formularies, effective immediately

* Keryx biopharmaceuticals inc - a supplemental new drug application is under review by u.s. Fda, with pdufa target action date of nov 6, 2017 for completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
