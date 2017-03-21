版本:
BRIEF-Kevin Hochman promoted to chief concept officer of KFC U.S.

March 21 Yum! Brands Inc:

* Kevin Hochman promoted to president and chief concept officer of KFC U.S.

* Yum Brands-promoted Kevin Hochman to president and chief concept officer of KFC U.S., reporting to Roger Eaton, chief executive officer of KFC Global
