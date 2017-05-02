版本:
BRIEF-Kevin Mccarthy resigns as a director of ONEOK

May 2 ONEOK Inc

* ONEOK says effective may 2, 2017, Kevin S. Mccarthy resigned as a director of oneok

* ONEOK says in connection with Mccarthy's resignation, size of board was reduced from 11 members to 10 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
