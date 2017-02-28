BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q3 earnings per share $0.13

Feb 28 Kewaunee Scientific Corp:

* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 sales fell 6.3 percent to $30.37 million

* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016

* "sales in Q3 were impacted by a slowing of near-term orders from our dealer and distribution channels" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: