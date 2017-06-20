版本:
中国
2017年 6月 21日

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51

June 20 Kewaunee Scientific Corp

* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 sales rose 1.4 percent to $34.58 million

* Order backlog was $113.5 million at April 30, 2017, up from $106.9 million at January 31, 2017

* "Anticipate continued sales and earnings growth in fiscal year 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
