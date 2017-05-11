版本:
BRIEF-Key Energy Services reports Q1 revenue $101.5 million

May 10 Key Energy Services Inc

* Key Energy Services reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $2.33

* Q1 revenue $101.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $1.97 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
