BRIEF-Key Tronic announces Q3 revenue $113.6 million

May 2 Key Tronic Corp

* Key Tronic Corporation announces results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.10 to $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $112 million to $117 million

* Q3 revenue $113.6 million versus $118.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
