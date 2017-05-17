版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents

May 17 Keycorp

* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents

* Keycorp - Q2 cash dividend of $0.095 per share on corporation's outstanding common shares payable on June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐