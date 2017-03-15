版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Keycorp raises its prime lending rate to 4.00 pct

March 15 Keycorp

* Keycorp raises its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent

* Keycorp - Keycorp and its banking affiliates have raised their prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective, March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐