BRIEF-KeyCorp reports Q1 2017 net income of $296 mln

April 20 KeyCorp
* KeyCorp reports first quarter 2017 net income of $296
million, or $.27 per common share; earnings per common share of
$.32, excluding $.05 of merger-related charges
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* KeyCorp - Expect to achieve $450 million in acquisition
cost savings by early 2018
* KeyCorp - Qtrly taxable equivalent net interest income
$929 million versus $612 million
* Q1 net loan charge-offs $58 million versus $46 million
* KeyCorp - Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio 9.87 percent
versus 9.54 percent in Q4
* Q1 allowance for loan and lease losses $870 million versus
$826 million
* KeyCorp - Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.70
percent versus 10.89 percent in Q4
* Remain on track to achieve initial $400 million cost
savings target by end of Q2
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: