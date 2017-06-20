BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING

June 20 Keyera Corp

* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING

* NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 3.68% AND MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2027

* PROCEEDS FROM NOTES WILL BE USED TO REPAY SHORT-TERM DEBT INCURRED TO EXECUTE KEYERA'S CAPITAL PROGRAM AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* ENTERING PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 10-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OF CAD$400 MILLION WITH GROUP OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN CANADA,U.S.