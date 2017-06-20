版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING

June 20 Keyera Corp

* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING

* NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 3.68% AND MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 20, 2027

* PROCEEDS FROM NOTES WILL BE USED TO REPAY SHORT-TERM DEBT INCURRED TO EXECUTE KEYERA'S CAPITAL PROGRAM AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* ENTERING PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 10-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OF CAD$400 MILLION WITH GROUP OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN CANADA,U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐