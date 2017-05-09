版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results

May 9 Keyera Corp:

* Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
