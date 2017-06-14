版本:
BRIEF-Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group

June 14 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Keyera Partnership signs sour gas processing plant agreement with Jacobs

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 300 million cubic feet of sour gas

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - new agreement enables Jacobs to provide engineering services for wapiti liquids handling & gas processing facility

* Jacobs Engineering - at full build-out of both phases of project, new facility is expected to process up to 25,000 barrels of field condensate per day

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Keyera is also looking at possibility of connecting new complex to its existing montney asset base and network
