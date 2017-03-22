BRIEF-Keysight Technologies announces pricing of public offering of common shares

March 22 Keysight Technologies Inc

* Keysight Technologies announces pricing of public offering of common shares in connection with pending acquisition of ixia

* Keysight Technologies - priced its registered public offering of 11.4 million common shares at a public offering price of $35.00 per share

* Keysight Technologies- intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance in part consideration for its previously announced acquisition of Ixia