BRIEF-KEYW announces changes to executive leadership team

May 10 KEYW Holding Corp

* KEYW announces changes to executive leadership team

* KEYW Holding -Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mark Willard, and Chief Administrative Officer, Kim Dechello (CAO), will step down from their current roles

* KEYW Holding Corp says appointment of John Sutton as COO, effective May 15, 2017, and Marion Ruzecki as Chief People Officer, effective June 12, 2017