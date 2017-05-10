版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-KEYW announces changes to executive leadership team

May 10 KEYW Holding Corp

* KEYW announces changes to executive leadership team

* KEYW Holding -Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mark Willard, and Chief Administrative Officer, Kim Dechello (CAO), will step down from their current roles

* KEYW Holding Corp says appointment of John Sutton as COO, effective May 15, 2017, and Marion Ruzecki as Chief People Officer, effective June 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

