BRIEF-KEYW Holding on April 4 entered $135 mln term loan facility, $50 mln revolving credit facility

BRIEF-CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life at about $1.84 bln
* CF Corporation to acquire fidelity & guaranty life in transformative all-cash transaction valued at $1.835 billion
April 7 KEYW Holding Corp:
* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing
* KEYW Holding Corp- term loan proceeds were used to pay purchase price of previously announced acquisition of Sotera Holdings Source text (bit.ly/2oIct0h) Further company coverage:
* CF Corporation to acquire fidelity & guaranty life in transformative all-cash transaction valued at $1.835 billion
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* AM Castle & Co files to say $115 million of exchange notes offered to holders of prepetition second lien and third lien secured claims