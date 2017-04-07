版本:
2017年 4月 7日 星期五 18:27 BJT

BRIEF-KEYW Holding on April 4 entered $135 mln term loan facility, $50 mln revolving credit facility

April 7 KEYW Holding Corp:

* KEYW Holding Corp- on April 4 KEYW Corporation entered $135 million term loan facility and $50 million revolving credit facility - sec filing

* KEYW Holding Corp- term loan proceeds were used to pay purchase price of previously announced acquisition of Sotera Holdings Source text (bit.ly/2oIct0h) Further company coverage:
