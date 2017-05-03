版本:
BRIEF-KeyW reports Q1 revenue $68.3 million

May 3 KeyW Holding Corp

* KeyW reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $68.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KeyW Holding Corp -Sees FY revenue $455 million - $485 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
