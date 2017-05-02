BRIEF-Kforce sees Q2 earnings per share of $0.45-$0.47

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Kforce Inc
* Kforce reports first quarter revenues of $334.0 million and eps of $0.23; year-over-year flex revenue growth accelerates to 4.2%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue $334 million versus i/b/e/s view $331.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kforce inc - still expect to achieve an operating margin of at least 6.3% at $1.4 billion in annualized revenue
* Kforce inc sees q2 2017 revenues of $342 million to $347 million
* Kforce inc sees second quarte 2017 earnings per share of $0.45 to $0.47
* Q2 revenue view $346.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.