2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Kforce sees Q2 earnings per share of $0.45-$0.47

May 2 Kforce Inc

* Kforce reports first quarter revenues of $334.0 million and eps of $0.23; year-over-year flex revenue growth accelerates to 4.2%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $334 million versus i/b/e/s view $331.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kforce inc - still expect to achieve an operating margin of at least 6.3% at $1.4 billion in annualized revenue

* Kforce inc sees q2 2017 revenues of $342 million to $347 million

* Kforce inc sees second quarte 2017 earnings per share of $0.45 to $0.47

* Q2 revenue view $346.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
