BRIEF-KGHM CEO sees no reasons for copper price staying below $5500/T

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.
* Chief Executive of Europe No.2 copper miner KGHM Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says he sees no fundamental reasons for copper price to stay below $5500 per tonne
* "Launching of the large infrastructure programme (announced by the U.S. President Donald Trump) would be a factor that could help us," Domagalski-Labedzki tells reporters. "There are many fundamental factors that cause prospects for copper prices to be optimistic."
* The CEO also says that there is no possibility for KGHM to return to plans to build the second phase of the Chilean Sierra Gorda copper mine
* Domagalski-Labedzki also says that KGHM is ready to expand its co-operation with China, for example in mining services Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing