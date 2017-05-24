BRIEF-KGHM's proposed dividend of PLN 1/share is "optimal" - minister

May 24 KGHM Polska Miedz SA

* Poland's Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski tells reporters that a proposal of Europe's No.2 copper miner, the state-run KGHM, to pay out dividend of 1 zloty ($0.2665) per share in 2017 is "optimal"

* Earlier in May, KGHM, which is also one of the world's biggest silver producers, said that it plans to pay out a dividend this year totaling 200 million zlotys, or 1 zloty per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7528 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig)