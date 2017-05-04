版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Khalkos Exploration reports acquisition of 2 properties

May 4 Khalkos Exploration Inc

* Khalkos Exploration Inc.: acquisition of two properties adjacent to the Malartic property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
