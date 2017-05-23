BRIEF-Khalkos signs option agreement with Dundee Precious Metals for Malartic property

UPDATE 1-GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
May 23 Khalkos Exploration Inc:
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property
* Khalkos Exploration Inc - under terms of agreement, Dundee can acquire a maximum interest of 71% in Malartic property over a period of six years
* Khalkos Exploration-signed option agreement with Dundee precious metals giving Dundee option to earn maximum interest of 71% in Malartic gold property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazil's agriculture minister prepared to travel to the United States on Friday to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which hit shares of local meatpackers and revived concerns about the image of the world's largest beef exporter.
* U.S. FDA approves Bevyxxa® (Betrixaban) first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prevention of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in acutely ill medical patients