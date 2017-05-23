版本:
BRIEF-Khalkos signs option agreement with Dundee Precious Metals for Malartic property

May 23 Khalkos Exploration Inc:

* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property

* Khalkos Exploration Inc - under terms of agreement, Dundee can acquire a maximum interest of 71% in Malartic property over a period of six years

* Khalkos Exploration-signed option agreement with Dundee precious metals giving Dundee option to earn maximum interest of 71% in Malartic gold property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
