BRIEF-Khalkos signs option agreement with Dundee Precious Metals for Malartic property

May 23 Khalkos Exploration Inc:

* Khalkos Exploration Inc - under terms of agreement, Dundee can acquire a maximum interest of 71% in Malartic property over a period of six years

* Khalkos Exploration-signed option agreement with Dundee precious metals giving Dundee option to earn maximum interest of 71% in Malartic gold property