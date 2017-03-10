版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 23:03 BJT

BRIEF-Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 pct stake in Sunshine Heart Inc

March 10 Sunshine Heart Inc

* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing

* Ki Yong Choi - acquired the shares of Sunshine Heart Inc's common stock for investment purposes Source text : bit.ly/2ndHy7K Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐