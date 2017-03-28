版本:
BRIEF-Ki Yong Choi reports 9.1 pct stake in Sunshine Heart as of March 23, 2017

March 28 Sunshine Heart Inc

* Ki Yong Choi reports 9.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 23, 2017- sec filing

* Ki Yong Choi previously reported a 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2, 2017- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
