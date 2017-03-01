版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 01:55 BJT

BRIEF-Kia Motors America says Feb sales of 42,673 units down 14.2 pct

March 1 Kia Motors America:

* Announced February sales of 42,673 units versus 49,737 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
