BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by EMA

March 28 Kiadis Pharma NV:

* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee

* Paves way for submission of a marketing authorization application for ATIR101 in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
