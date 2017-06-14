版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim Shenkan to join Ritchie Bros' board

June 14 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc:

* Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim shenkan to join Ritchie Bros.' board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
