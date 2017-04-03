版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Kimball Electronics announces appointment of director Gregory Thaxton

April 3 Kimball Electronics Inc

* Kimball Electronics, Inc announces appointment of director Gregory Thaxton

* Kimball Electronics Inc - Thaxton will also serve on audit committee of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
