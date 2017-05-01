版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Kimball Electronics Q3 earnings per share $0.30

May 1 Kimball Electronics Inc:

* Kimball Electronics, Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 sales $233 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
