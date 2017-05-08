版本:
BRIEF-Kimbell Royalty Partners Q1 revenue view $8.7 million

May 8 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP:

* Kimbell Royalty Partners announces first quarter 2017 preliminary financial and operating results

* Q1 revenue $5.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $8.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly production of 67,371 barrels of oil, 545,794 mcf of natural gas and 23,355 barrels of natural gas liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
