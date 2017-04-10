版本:
BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark to challenge verdict in MicroCool class action lawsuit

April 10 Kimberly-clark Corp:

Kimberly-Clark to challenge verdict in MicroCool class action lawsuit

* Believes final outcome of the litigation will not result in any material financial exposure for company

Will challenge verdict in a California class action lawsuit involving MicroCool surgical gowns sold by Halyard Health
