Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty announces offering of notes and cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.30% series E Medium-term notes due 2018

* Kimco Realty Corp - intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering of notes to fund consideration payable in tender offer

* Kimco Realty Corp says its public offering of a series of notes due 2025 and a series of notes due 2047