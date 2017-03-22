版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 07:45 BJT

BRIEF-Kimco Realty announces pricing of $400 mln 3.800 pct notes due 2027

March 22 Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty announces pricing of $400 million 3.800 pct notes due 2027

* Kimco Realty Corp - offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of notes due 2027 at coupon of 3.800 pct per annum with an effective yield of 3.844 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐