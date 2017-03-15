版本:
BRIEF-Kimco Realty CEO Conor Flynn's FY 2016 compensation $9.04 mln vs $3.2 mln

March 15 Kimco Realty Corp

* Ceo conor flynn's fy 2016 total compensation $9.04 million versus $3.2 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Kimco realty - ceo conor flynn's fy 2016 total compensation includes $6.93 million of stock awards and $1.22 million of non-equity incentive plan compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
